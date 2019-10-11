Duchess Kate's brother, James Middleton, thanks dog for helping him through depression

James Middleton's dog helped him through the "insufferable darkness".

The 32-year-old entrepreneur - who is the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge - has always been very open about his battle with depression but recently admitted that he doesn't know how he would've coped without his pet pooch Ella by his side while he was dealing with the demons inside his head as she gave him "strength."

Alongside a photograph of his black cocker spaniel on Instagram, James wrote on World Mental Health Day: "This is Ella & these are the eyes which helped me get through the insufferable darkness.

"The gentle touch of your wet nose and a loving lick was enough to make me feel brave. I will forever be in your debt. Thank you Ella (sic)."

James recently said he felt "guilty" for being depressed because he didn't think he had the right to feel that way as he was raised by a wealthy family.

He said at the time: "[Depression is] what keeps you in bed, while anxiety makes you feel guilty for being there. I thought 'what do I have to be depressed about?' I've been so lucky with my upbringing, I had all the things I wanted. It's not that I wanted more, but there was something that wasn't always there ... And the more I ignored it, the more it was taking over."

Source: TVNZ

Although his battle with mental health will never fully go away, James is in a brighter place now as he's just got engaged to his French lover Alizee Thevenet.

He wrote on his Instagram page after the news was leaked: "She said OUI ... Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news #jalizee (sic)"

James and Alizee met last year after meeting at the South Kensington Club, a private members establishment in London, when Alizee gushed over Ella.

A source said at the time: "After Alizee went back to her table, James asked the waiter to give her a note saying: 'I never normally do this, but would you like to go for a drink with me?' He also picked up their tab.