Duchess Kate, tennis star Andy Murray team up to surprise young tennis fans

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and former British tennis star Andy Murray have teamed up to surprise young tennis fans to mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous Wimbledon Championships.

In a call with Duchess Kate, he revealed why he chose to play the sport for a career and his first match. Source: Kensington Palace

One of the centrepieces of the British summer which sees almost half a million spectators enter the gates, Wimbledon suffered under the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first time the tournament has not been held since the second world war.

Tennis lover Kate made a video call to students at a South London primary school yesterday and quizzed them on the sport, surprising the budding players by calling in Sir Andy Murray.

The former Wimbledon champion answered questions and revealed while in lockdown he now has a new hobby of road cycling.
 

