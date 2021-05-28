Duchess Kate keeps pink dress promise to five-year-old leukaemia patient

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, kept her promise by wearing a pink dress to meet five-year-old leukaemia patient Mila Sneddon today.

The two met at the Palace of Hollyrood House after speaking on the phone last August, when Mila said her favorite colour is pink.

Kate told her she would wear a pink dress when the two finally got to meet.

Mila wore pink, too, and a gold tiara in her hair.

Mila also took part in Catherine's Hold Still photography project to capture faces and moments of the pandemic.

Mila and her mother isolated from her father and older sister because she was undergoing chemotherapy.