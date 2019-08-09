Duchess Kate all smiles during wooden spoon presentation for coming last in yachting competition

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday went head to head in the King's Cup yachting regatta off the Isle of Wight in England.

British TV personality Bear Grylls and his crew were crowned the overall winners as the best team across the two races.

The weight of winning seemed almost too much for Grylls, who nearly dropped the cup at the award ceremony following the race.

William's boat finished the race third while Kate came in seventh in the first race.

There was one royal prize won during the event - a wooden spoon - presented to Kate and her crew for coming in last place overall.

A number of other celebrities competed in the regatta, including comedian John Bishop.

The yachts represented causes supported by William and Kate.