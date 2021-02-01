Duchess Catherine urges young people to 'express' themselves for improved mental health

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has urged young people to find ways to "express" themselves for Children's Mental Health Week.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 39-year-old royal posted a video to social media today to mark the start of the weekly event – which kicks off tomorrow – which aims to raise awareness for mental health in young people.

In her video, Catherine urged children to share their feelings and not keep them bottled up, especially during a challenging time when schools are closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself - about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings.

"So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself."

Catherine also spoke to parents in the clip, as she said it's just as important for them to talk to someone.

She added: "And while this is Children's Mental Health Week, there has never been a more important time to talk about parental well-being and mental health too.

"Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too.

"Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

The video was posted to the Kensington Royal Twitter account, where Catherine promised to post more content about Children's Mental Health Week throughout the next seven days.

The caption read: "Tomorrow is the start of Children's Mental Health Week - an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children's mental health is but also parental wellbeing too.