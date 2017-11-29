Duchess of Cambridge 'thrilled' about Prince Harry, Meghan's engagement

Source:Associated Press
The Duchess of Cambridge says she's "absolutely thrilled" about her brother-in-law Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle.
Kate commented on the upcoming royal nuptials on a visit to the Foundling Museum in London.
"It's such exciting news," Kate said.
"It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."
Kensington Palace this morning announced the couple will be getting married at Windsor Castle May next year.
