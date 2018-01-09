Duchess of Cambridge takes adorable snaps of Princess Charlotte on first day of nursery school

Source:Associated Press
Kensington Palace has released two images of Princess Charlotte as she begins her first day at nursery school.
The two-year-old is shown on the steps of the palace in one photo and standing holding onto a rail in another.
The images were taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, before Charlotte went to the nearby Willcocks Nursery School in London.
Charlotte will be a full-time pupil at the school. It charges just over 3,000 pounds a term ($4,000) for those who attend mornings Monday to Friday.
Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school.
Source: Kate Middleton
The daughter of Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, turns three in May. She is fourth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and older brother Prince George.
