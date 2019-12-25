TODAY |

Duchess of Cambridge snaps sweet photo of William and kids

Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a black and white photograph of Prince William and their children, just in time for Christmas day.

The cute photo was snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge. Source: Instagram

The picture, taken by Duchess Kate in Norfolk earlier this year shows Prince William kissing their youngest child, Prince Louis' cheek with Prince George and Princess Charlotte alongside.

The picture was posted on the couple's official Instagram page, Kensington Royal, this afternoon.

"Merry Christmas!," the post read.

"We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

The photo follows the release of an electronic Christmas card featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with seven-month-old baby Archie in the foreground.


World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting
2
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
3
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
4
Fisherman who went missing at Northland beach this morning found dead
5
Person dies in snorkelling incident at Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Death toll climbs to 28 after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

Pope uses Christmas Eve to assure Catholics that God loves everyone, 'even the worst of us'

Trump says Kim Jong Un may be planning a present like a ‘beautiful vase’ rather than a missile launch
01:04

Santa's journey being be tracked for the first time by astronauts