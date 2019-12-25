Duchess of Cambridge snaps sweet photo of William and kids

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a black and white photograph of Prince William and their children, just in time for Christmas day.

The cute photo was snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge. Source: Instagram

The picture, taken by Duchess Kate in Norfolk earlier this year shows Prince William kissing their youngest child, Prince Louis' cheek with Prince George and Princess Charlotte alongside.

The picture was posted on the couple's official Instagram page, Kensington Royal, this afternoon.

"Merry Christmas!," the post read.



"We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

The photo follows the release of an electronic Christmas card featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with seven-month-old baby Archie in the foreground.