Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

The Duchess of Cambridge has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who went on to test positive for the coronavirus.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (file photo). Source: Bang Showbiz

Despite being fully vaccinated, under Covid-19 rules in England, Catherine has been in isolation since Friday.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Last week the Duchess sat in the crowds watching a match on centre court in Wimbledon. She also attended the Euro football championships when England faced Germany.

All her public events this week have been cancelled.