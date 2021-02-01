TODAY |

Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duchess of Cambridge has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who went on to test positive for the coronavirus.

Despite being fully vaccinated, under Covid-19 rules in England, Catherine has been in isolation since Friday.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Last week the Duchess sat in the crowds watching a match on centre court in Wimbledon. She also attended the Euro football championships when England faced Germany.

All her public events this week have been cancelled. 

Last spring, William contracted Covid-19 and was reportedly hit "pretty hard" by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

