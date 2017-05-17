Duchess of Cambridge nervous about how Charlotte and George will behave at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Source:
The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she's nervous about how her children will behave at her sister's highly anticipated wedding this weekend.
Talking to attendees of the Queen's first annual garden party of the summer season, Kate Middleton revealed she's looking forward to the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton but was slightly nervous about how her children, Prince George, aged three and Princess Charlotte, aged two would behave.
William and Kate joined the Queen and Prince Philip, along with thousands of guests, at Buckingham Place for the event.
