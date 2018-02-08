Duchess of Cambridge meets people struggling with addiction at opening of new treatment centre

Source:Associated Press
The Duchess of Cambridge has opened a new treatment centre for addicts in Essex.
Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child by husband William, wore a bright blue coat for her official visit to the new centre built by charity Action on Addiction in Wickford, today.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the charity, said the project was "very special" to her, before learning about their community program, called Clouds in the Community.
After unveiling a plaque, the British royal said she believed "so passionately in community projects," adding, "so I wish all the best success in the future."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news