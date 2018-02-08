Duchess of Cambridge meets people struggling with addiction at opening of new treatment centre

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened a new treatment centre for addicts in Essex.

Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child by husband William, wore a bright blue coat for her official visit to the new centre built by charity Action on Addiction in Wickford, today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the charity, said the project was "very special" to her, before learning about their community program, called Clouds in the Community.