Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for first Covid-19 vaccine dose

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as the UK extends its inoculation program to younger people.

The Duchess of Cambridge receives her coronavirus vaccine at London's Science Museum. Source: Associated Press

Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London's Science Museum, a mass vaccination centre near the couple's home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed. She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing," the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday.

The UK this week extended its Covid-19 vaccination programme to everyone over the age of 30.

The programme has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December, and more than 70 per cent of adults have already received at least one dose.