TODAY |

Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Source:  Associated Press

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as the UK extends its inoculation program to younger people.

The Duchess of Cambridge receives her coronavirus vaccine at London's Science Museum. Source: Associated Press

Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London's Science Museum, a mass vaccination centre near the couple's home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed. She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing," the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday.

The UK this week extended its Covid-19 vaccination programme to everyone over the age of 30.

The programme has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December, and more than 70 per cent of adults have already received at least one dose.

Other members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Charles, have publicized their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get shots.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:53
Live updates: Thousands on standby to evacuate as rising river levels threatens homes
2
Prince Harry reveals he didn't know Prince Philip had died until he was awoken by police
3
Police release video of man allegedly approaching child outside South Auckland school in 'concerning incident'
4
Live stream: 6pm weekends 2021
5
'Ashburton River is one we are concerned about' - Mayor says town is preparing for evacuations
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Remains of more than 200 children found at Indigenous school in Canada
02:18

Delivery driver linked to four new cases in Melbourne
02:08

NZOC formulating plan to keep Tokyo-bound athletes safe in Covid-ridden Japan
02:22

Social spending, taxes on business, Biden's proposes trillion dollar budget