Dubai jetman Vincent Reffet dies in training accident

One of Dubai's “jetmen", whose flights over the world's tallest building and alongside a jumbo jet with engines strapped to his back wowed watchers online, died yesterday while training in the desert, his organisation said.

Vincent Reffet Source: Associated Press

Vincent Reffet, 36, of Annecy, France, was killed during the training, Jetman Dubai said in a statement.

The organisation did not elaborate, though it said it was “working closely with all relevant authorities”.

Dubai police did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

Reffet had BASE-jumped off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828 metres in Dubai, setting a world record.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth.

He also earned gold medals while competing as a free-flying skydiver on a team and competed as an extreme athlete sponsored by Red Bull.

The thrills were in his blood as his parents also were skydivers.

The general public in Dubai came to know Reffet as part of Jetman Dubai.

The organisation, founded by Swiss adventurer Yves Rossy, sees its athletes zip across the sky with a four-engine, carbon-Kevlar wing strapped to their backs.

The wings can fly 50 kilometres, have a maximum speed of over 400 kilometres per hour and can reach an altitude of 6,100 metres.

Under the brand of XDubai, which is associated with the crown prince of Dubai, the jetmen have flown past the Burj Khalifa and other sites around the city-state.

Famously in 2015, Reffet and Rossy flew alongside an Emirates Airbus A380 double-decker jetliner over Dubai.

“It’s the sensation of freedom. Already, you know, when I am skydiving, I have like this feeling of freedom I can like pretty much go where I want but always going down,” Reffet told The Associated Press in 2015.