Dubai breaks record for world's largest fountain, celebrates with dazzling display

Source:  Associated Press

Under a sky lit with fireworks, Dubai broke the record for the world's largest water fountain today.

The new Palm Fountain shoots un-filtered sea water 105 metres high. Source: 1 NEWS

The new Palm fountain, located on the man-made palm-shaped island Palm Jumeirah, covers an area of 1335 square metres.

It has more than 3000 LED lights, 7500 nozzles and can shoot water up to 105 metres high.

A Guinness World Records representative on site said that the previous record holder held the title for 11 years, but it was broken by 7327 square metres.

The Palm Fountain will be open year-round and have 20 different shows and daily synchronized music playing a variety of genres including pop, classical, and Arabic music. 

It will flow every day from sunset to midnight, with a show every 30 minutes.

The dancing fountain is not just a source of entertainment, but it's also environmentally friendly. The water used is sea water so there's no filtration system.

