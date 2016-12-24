Drunk driver tries to evade police by driving through Russian airport

A drunk driver has been filmed trying to avoid police by driving a car through a Russian airport terminal.

Video footage shows the astonishing moment the man drove erratically through the international terminal at Kazan International Airport and emerged the other side.

The driver caught the attention of the police after he allegedly knocked down a barrier at the entrance to the airport's car park, the Moscow Times reported.

Luckily no one was injured in the incident, said a statement on Twitter by the airport's official account.