Drunk driver crashes into Cook Islands parliament, takes out wall

A 21-year-old has been arrested on Rarotonga for crashing his car into the Cook Islands parliament in the early hours of this morning.

A view of the crash scene from the members' lounge of the Cook Islands parliament. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The driver wasn't injured and managed to walk away from the crash that destroyed an entire wall on the parliament's western side.

The nose of the car plunged into the members' dining area.

The new-look Cook Islands parliament. The western wall was destroyed overnight when a drunken driver crashed into it. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

A police spokesperson, Trevor Pitt, said the incident was alcohol related.