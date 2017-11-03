Drug overdose killed NSW toddler - not drowning in the bath, says coroner

A toddler who died in 2005 in NSW's Hunter Region was deliberately given anti-depressant medication and did not drown in a bathtub, a coroner has found.

The 21-month-old boy was given a tablet containing the drug, and rushed to a Singleton hospital by his mother but died as a consequence of Amitriptyline toxicity, Deputy State Coroner Elaine Truscott said today.