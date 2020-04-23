Drug-driver abused dying cop for ruining sushi after horror Melbourne crash - 'You've "f***ed my f***ing car'

An accused drug-driver allegedly told one of four police officers killed in a Melbourne freeway crash "amazing, absolutely amazing" as she groaned for help.

Richard Pusey, 41, was pulled over for allegedly speeding at 140km/h and police say he tested positive to ice and cannabis on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday.

He was urinating on the side of the freeway when a truck driver smashed into four officers impounding his Porsche 911.

One of them, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, could be heard calling for help before Pusey began filming the crash.

He allegedly walked up to her and said: "There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing".

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car," Pusey allegedly said as Senior Constable Lynette Taylor continued to groan for help, the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told today.

The officer and three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, died at the scene, with Pusey allegedly running away.

He is accused of asking a witness for a ride to his home suburb of Fitzroy before being arrested the next day.

Pusey did not apply for bail when he appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court charged with offences including dangerous driving, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, drug possession and the destruction of evidence.

The truck driver suffered a medical episode after the crash, blacked out and remains in hospital under police guard.