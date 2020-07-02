TODAY |

Drug bust in Italy sees biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide

Source:  Associated Press

Italian police have seized 14 tonnes of amphetamines, allegedly produced in Syria by ISIS  to fund extremist activities and destined for the European illegal drug market.

The discovery was made in Salerno and is said to be the world’s biggest drug bust. Source: Breakfast

Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano on Wednesday called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with around 85 million pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide.

Napolitano said on Italian state radio that investigators believe the drug’s production provides ISIS with vital revenue for its militant activities. Investigators hypothesize that amphetamine production in Europe was hampered by the pandemic lockdown, and so drug traffickers might have turned to Syria-based producers to fill the market.

The amphetamines were labelled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.

Police say they’re investigating if Naples-based Camorra organized crime clans might have ordered the huge shipment for international sale, because two weeks earlier, a much smaller shipment of the drug was also seized in Salerno's port in a shipment of clothing.

Salerno is about 50 kilometres south of Naples in the Campania region, the historic base of the Camorra. Drug trafficking is one of the syndicate's revenue-makers.

Customs police in a statement noted that captagon is reputed to be used by ISIS combatants to "inhibit fear and pain."

The 14 tonnes of amphetamines would have raked in about 1 billion euros (NZ$1.7 billion) in street sales had they ultimately made it to consumers, customs police said.

Police used electric saws to cut through two-meter (6.5-foot) high cylinders, made thick enough to try to elude customs' scanning devices, to remove the pills in the hollow centres.

