Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

The mother of the five-year-old boy had left him unattended as she went for a sauna at Helsinki public pool.
00:13
1
Watch: Stationary weather balloon captures video of airliner screaming past at 750kmh

Watch: High-altitude balloon captures screaming jet airliner fly-by at 750kmh

00:30
2
Cruden looked to be in for all money before Aso saved the day with a thunderous tackle.

All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden suffers knee injury during Canes clash

00:40
3
The mother of the five-year-old boy had left him unattended as she went for a sauna at Helsinki public pool.

Video: Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

00:31
4
The Swedish syndicate will face Team NZ in the America’s Cup final challenger series on Sunday.

Video: Team NZ's final opponents decided! Dean Barker's Team Japan shown the door after sensational Artemis comeback

00:28
5
The A-Lister was last in New Zealand in 2002 when he filmed The Last Samurai in Taranaki.

Watch: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise touches down in Queenstown ahead of Mission Impossible 6 filming

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
