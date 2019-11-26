TODAY |

Drought, logging and bushfires sending NSW koala populations towards extinction

Source:  AAP

Koala populations in NSW are heading towards extinction with drought, bushfires and logging resulting in "death by a thousand cuts".

"Baby Koala 'up a gum tree'. Source: Getty

Conservationists yesterday told a NSW parliamentary inquiry that drastic changes are needed to save dwindling koala populations.

World Wildlife Fund policy manager Dr Stuart Blanch says the summer bushfire crisis had an enormous impact on koala habitats.

Preliminary surveys in the state's north indicated some populations had shrunk by 80 to 85 per cent following the fires, Dr Blanch said.

Some NSW koala populations could be extinct by 2050, or sooner, he added.

"They are heading towards extinction increasingly. I wouldn't be surprised, based on what we're hearing, if we lost 10,000 koalas from the fire and the drought."

READ MORE
MP calls for logging, development ban in NSW amid 'shocking' koala death toll

Previous estimates based on habitat loss have suggested as many as 8000 koalas may have died in NSW during this bushfire season.

Academics have suggested more than 800 million animals were killed in the unprecedented blazes across the state. Dr Blanch says new incentives are needed to motivate landowners to preserve land.

"Farmers are the primary conservationists in some habitats - we need incentives for them to protect land," he said.

Australian National University biologist Dr Kara Youngentob says koalas in eastern NSW are facing rapid habitat loss.

"It's death by a thousand cuts for the koala," she told Tuesday's inquiry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lewis captured hearts around the world after video of his rescue was circulated. Source: 1 NEWS

"There are big gaps in our understanding of how koala populations respond to fire. Basic knowledge about when they can safely be released is lacking."

NSW Environmental Defenders Office lawyer Cerin Loane says the bushfires have made a bad situation worse.

"Back in August last year, we highlighted the fact that laws in NSW didn't protect koalas.

"The events of the last summer have changed the situation quite drastically."

WWF and the environmental defenders argue koalas should be listed as an endangered species and land management policies should be overhauled to protect their habitat.

"People are telling us they want a moratorium on logging and land clearing," Ms Loane said.

"If we've really lost so much habitat what we've got left needs to be protected."

World
Environment
Animals
Conservation
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Elton John postpones final Auckland concerts until 2021 after illness
2
Kiwi actor KJ Apa shows off his butt in saucey birthday message to Ellen
3
Injured Whakaari/White Island guide reveals glimpse into recovery ordeal with Instagram posts
4
Tonga expelled by International Rugby League
5
British passengers who live streamed daily updates on quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy due to hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits
02:29

Leaked document counters Chinese government's denial of religious repression
01:56

Demise of Holden like a death in the family, says 'gobsmacked' Supercars great Mark Skaife
02:15

Childhood asthma linked to common household cleaning products in new study