Drought, bushfires see Australia's fruit bats falling from trees in record numbers

After years of drought and now bushfires, Australia's flying foxes, or fruit bats, are falling from the trees in record numbers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Currently, up to 60 grey-headed flying fox pups are taken in per day on New South Wales Central Coast alone after being abandoned by their mothers, according to the ABC.

“Just about every carer in New South Wales is just totally smashed with babies at the moment,” bat carer Nicole Doyle said. “We’re hoping that other carers can take these in ‘cause we’re only a small group.”

More than 2000 of the pups have died since November, with researchers attributing the widespread deaths around New South Wales to a combination of prolonged drought and bushfires.

“There’s no question that losing the number of pups that we’re seeing this year and the ones that we’re finding are probably just the tip of the iceberg,” University of Sydney associate professor David Phalen said. “There’s probably a lot more dying than what we know about.”

The widespread bushfires have forced the bats to move south in search of food.

“They move from area to area to area in search of the nectar from the eucalyptus blossom. The fires have been taking all their natural food sources out,” bat carer Janine Davis said.

Experts are concerned over what further drought and fires will mean for the future of the species.