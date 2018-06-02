Drones lift up latest Time cover in spectacular night-time display

Source:
Time have taken their magazine cover to new heights in their latest issue, 100 metres higher to be precise.
Time teamed up with Intel and its Shooting Star drones to light up the night sky in California with a re-creation of the magazine's red logo and border.
The display required 958 drones to fly in close formation and the photo and video itself, was also captured using a drone.
The spectacular and creative display is being described as the beginning of the drone age.
