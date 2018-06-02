 

Drones lift up latest Time cover in spectacular night-time display

Time have taken their magazine cover to new heights in their latest issue, 100 metres higher to be precise. 

Time used 958 drones, with some as high as 100m, to create the shot for its latest cover.
Source: Time Magazine

Time teamed up with Intel and its Shooting Star drones to light up the night sky in California with a re-creation of the magazine's red logo and border.

The display required 958 drones to fly in close formation and the photo and video itself, was also captured using a drone.

The spectacular and creative display is being described as the beginning of the drone age.

