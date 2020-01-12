TODAY |

Drones aiding recovery efforts in Australia bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

Drones are giving firefighters a new edge in fighting the destructive blazes of Australia's bushfires. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Drones are giving firefighters a new edge in fighting the destructive blazes. Source: Nine

The Rural Fire Service has been front and centre of Australia’s bushfire crisis but over the past few months, thousands of other emergency service personnel have been supporting their work.

One of their crucial tools are drones and they have become Fire and Rescue’s ‘eye in the sky’ during the bushfire crisis.

Right now the agency has more drones up in the air than planes.

“If we do lose one, it’s not as tragic as when we lose a real aircraft with people on board,” says Paul Baxter, NSW Fire and Rescue commander.

Drone forces aiding the recovery efforts from above while those on the ground, including more than 3000 Defence Force personnel, are deployed to help combat the devastating fires.

World
Australia
Technology
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Petition to Jacinda Ardern calls for koalas to be introduced to NZ as Australia's bushfires rage on
2
Serena Williams wins ASB Classic singles title after grinding out straight sets win
3
Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart
4
Man who died at Wellington Harbour was trying to save his son
5
Kiwi volunteers helping fire-affected Australian animals
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31

Sydney Opera House lights up in solidarity with bushfire-affected communities, firefighters
02:36

Senior royals to have face-to-face talks over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Megxit'
00:31

Ukraine offers $12,000 to crash victims’ families, pushes Iran to pledge more compensation
01:58

Scott Morrison admits poor handling of bushfires, says he accepts climate change part of the cause