Drones aiding recovery efforts in Australia bushfires

Drones are giving firefighters a new edge in fighting the destructive blazes of Australia's bushfires.

The Rural Fire Service has been front and centre of Australia’s bushfire crisis but over the past few months, thousands of other emergency service personnel have been supporting their work.

One of their crucial tools are drones and they have become Fire and Rescue’s ‘eye in the sky’ during the bushfire crisis.

Right now the agency has more drones up in the air than planes.

“If we do lose one, it’s not as tragic as when we lose a real aircraft with people on board,” says Paul Baxter, NSW Fire and Rescue commander.