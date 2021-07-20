TODAY |

Drone spotted delivering cigarettes to woman in Gold Coast hotel quarantine

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman in hotel quarantine on Australia's Gold Coast has been caught breaching her isolation conditions after a pack of cigarettes were delivered to her by a flying drone. 

A hotel staff member at the Crowne Plaza at Broadbeach spotted the exchange. Source: Nine

Nine News reported a man is believed to be the one flying the drone from outside the Crowne Plaza at Broadbeach on July 11. 

A hotel staff member noticed the exchange after the drone flew to the woman’s balcony. She contacted police, who interviewed the woman. 

The woman was fined AU$1300 (NZ$1370). The drone operator may also face penalties. 

