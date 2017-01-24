Drone footage: Dutch ice skaters ignore warnings to skate on frozen canal

Dutch ice skaters are ignoring warnings about thin ice and taking to canals and lakes across the country that have frozen over in a cold snap gripping the Netherlands.

Dutch media reported today that many people had to be hauled out of chilly waters after crashing through thin ice yesterday.

One area that was considered safe was the Ryptsjerksterpolder, near the northern city of Leeuwarden, which was covered in a shallow layer of frozen water.