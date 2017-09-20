 

Drone footage captures the utter devastation following massive quake in Mexico

Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath
Source: US ABC

North America

Natural Disasters

01:57
1
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

00:35
2
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


00:30
3
The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.

Car that hit students outside North Shore school was a Nissan Skyline sports car


00:29
4
Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse


00:10
5
At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.

Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

01:57
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

