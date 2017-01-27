Drone footage captures massive 40-car and truck pile-up on Poland motorway

At least 32 people were injured yesterday after two major traffic crash pile-ups involving at least 60 vehicles in central Poland.

A total of 32 people were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the crashes, which involved 11 trucks and five buses.

Both crashes happened on a 50km-stretch of expressway between Łódź and Piotrków Trybunalski during heavy early morning fog.

There were 43 vehicles involved in one crash and about 20 at the second crash site, which was about two kilometres away.

More than 100 police officers and 90 firefighters attended to the crashes, Radio Poland has reported.

Police have said road closures could possibly continue into today (NZ time).

One Polish driver told the Associated Press that when he left his car, he saw the aftermath of the incredible pile-up.

"There was a heap of screaming, noise and smoke," the driver said.