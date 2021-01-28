Driver speeds through Melbourne’s famous Bourke St mall, bringing back memories of 2017 attack

A driver has caused chaos in Melbourne's central business district, mounting the kerb on Bourke Street and sending pedestrians fleeing.

Police tried to pull over a green Toyota Corolla on Bourke Street near the Swanston Street intersection, just before 5pm on Thursday.

But the car sped off, mounting the kerb and police are still in pursuit, deploying a helicopter to try to locate him.

The male driver was last seen in the St Kilda area, and police are urging anyone who has seen the car to call triple zero.

There have been no reports of injuries.