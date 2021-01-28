TODAY |

Driver speeds through Melbourne’s famous Bourke St mall, bringing back memories of 2017 attack

Source:  AAP

A driver has caused chaos in Melbourne's central business district, mounting the kerb on Bourke Street and sending pedestrians fleeing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today’s incident bought back memories of 2017, when Melbourne's Bourke Street killer used a stolen car to mow down and kill six people in the mall. Source: Nine

Police tried to pull over a green Toyota Corolla on Bourke Street near the Swanston Street intersection, just before 5pm on Thursday.

But the car sped off, mounting the kerb and police are still in pursuit, deploying a helicopter to try to locate him.

The male driver was last seen in the St Kilda area, and police are urging anyone who has seen the car to call triple zero.

There have been no reports of injuries.

In 2017, Melbourne's Bourke Street killer James Gargasoulas used a stolen car to mow down and kill six people in the busy CBD mall.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
4
Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved
5
Rebel Wilson says she is treated differently since incredible weight loss
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27

Mass protests in Poland, defying Covid-19 restrictions, over new anti-abortion laws

Fury in Queensland: Teen was on bail when couple expecting baby fatally hit by stolen 4WD

Family pays tribute to four-year-old boy killed in Tasmania garbage truck crash

Small investors drive up US video game store stock price to ensure financial elite lose big on short calls