Driver shoots two children who threw snowballs at car in Wisconsin

Source:  Associated Press

A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said.

Officers who responded to a shooting report Sunday on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children - a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.

Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators say they're looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the children, who they said were in a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at passing cars.

