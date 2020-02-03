Driver who mowed down and killed four kids in Sydney faces sentence

Immediately after Samuel William Davidson mowed down a group of children on a Sydney footpath, killing four of them, he was resigned to being jailed.

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: 1 NEWS

Today Davidson is expected to find out how long he will spend in prison when he's sentenced at Parramatta District Court.

The 31-year-old had been drinking, consumed drugs and was speeding when his ute mounted a kerb at Oatlands, in Sydney's northwest, on February 1 last year.

The children had been walking to a supermarket to buy ice-creams.

Davidson, a professional truck driver, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Veronique Sakr, 11, and her cousins, Sienna Abdallah, eight, and her siblings Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13.

He has also pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the injuries caused to three other children, including a boy who has suffered permanent brain damage.

The court was told Davidson was travelling up to 133km/h in a 50km/h zone and was clocking about 111km/h at the time of impact.

He'd also driven erratically, swerving across the road and went through a roundabout on the wrong side before losing control of the ute.

After the crash, Davidson appeared distressed and was heard saying: "What have I done? ... I have killed people ... I am going to jail."

Police said he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.15 - three times the legal limit - and had MDMA in his system.

Danny Abdallah, father of three of the children who were killed, told the court in March that while he blamed Davidson, he also blamed the culture that says consuming excessive drugs and alcohol was good.

"This culture needs to stop, because of this culture I buried half of my children," Abdallah said.