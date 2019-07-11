TODAY |

Driver escapes unharmed after cactus impales car windscreen

Associated Press
Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a crash on the outskirts of Tucson earlier today.

Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

A saguaro cactus pierced the car's windshield. Source: Associated Press

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver's identity wasn't released.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood. Source: Associated Press
