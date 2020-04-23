Driver charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died to be behind bars for months

A Porsche driver who allegedly taunted a police officer while she lay pinned under a truck in Melbourne, will be behind bars for months.

Richard Pusey was charged with nine offences relating to the tragic accident that claimed four police officer's lives. The 41-year-old did not apply for bail yesterday.

"There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing," Pusey is alleged to have told a groaning Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor after she and three colleagues were hit by a truck on the city's Eastern Freeway on Wednesday.

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car," the mortgage broker is also accused of saying as he filmed the graphic scene before fleeing.

His lawyer said in court Pusey had mental health issues.

Police are yet to interview the truck driver Mohinder Singh who remains under police guard at a hospital.