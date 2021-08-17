Driver charged after teenage boy fatally hit on his birthday

A driver has been charged after allegedly hitting and killing a boy in Melbourne as he walked his girlfriend home on his 16th birthday.

Lachlan McLaren. Source: Nine News.

Mentone Grammar student Lachlan McLaren died after he was hit by a white ute laden with furniture on Sunday afternoon.

The ute was allegedly seen speeding erratically on the Nepean Highway before driving up on a median strip, hitting the 16-year-old and his girlfriend.

The teen died at the scene, while his girlfriend suffered only minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged overnight with culpable driving causing death. He has been remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 17.

Online tributes are flowing for the year 10 student including from his own school.