Driver with 'bad teeth' accused of punching teen in Queensland road rage attack

A middle-aged motorist with bad teeth has forced a teenage driver off Queensland's M1 before punching her in the face and damaging her car.

Police are determined to find the attacker, who repeatedly bashed the 18-year- old Gold Coast woman after the pair got into a rolling dispute about who should have given way.

Fearing for her safety when the older woman began driving erratically, the young woman pulled off the Pacific Motorway at Worongary about 7am yesterday. 

But the older woman also pulled over before marching back and repeatedly punching the teenager in the face and body.

She also tore a windscreen wiper off the young driver's car and used it to bash away at the windscreen before driving off.

Police say the incident left the teen with only minor injuries but it could have been much worse given such dangerous conduct on a major highway.

"The incident occurred where an on-ramp was coming onto the highway and there was a bit of banter going on between the two that resulted in one not giving way to the other vehicle," Acting Senior Sergeant Graeme Roberson said.

"Emotions ran high. Obviously the teenager driver became quite concerned for her welfare and that's why she pulled over."

The older woman was aged between 40 and 50, had blonde/grey hair, decayed teeth and was driving a white dual-cab ute.

