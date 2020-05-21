Driver arrested after hijab shop crash that injured 14 in Sydney

The driver of a station wagon that crashed into a Sydney hijab shop, injuring 14 people, has been re-arrested by police and is expected to be charged.



The 51-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital yesterday after the incident and underwent mandatory testing before being taken to Bankstown Police Station.



He was interviewed by officers from the crash investigation unit and later released.



But following further inquiries "the man was re-arrested by investigators at a home on Wangee Road, Greenacre, about 1pm (local Sydney time)" today, a police spokesperson said in a statement.



He is expected to be charged.



Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys earlier today said detectives were pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in relation to the incident.



"Crash investigation are going to play a prominent role, not just yesterday, but over the coming days to find out exactly what happened," he told reporters in Sydney.



"We're asking anyone with dashcam video or information to come forward."



Security footage showed the 51-year-old's station wagon rear-end another car at traffic lights in Greenacre before racing through a busy intersection into Hijab House.



The incident happened about 3.10pm local time yesterday, days from the end of Ramadan.



At least two people inside the shop suffered broken bones.



Police said 14 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were treated at the scene.



They were taken to different hospitals with a range of injuries, none of them life-threatening.



Most of the injured were women aged between 18 and 36.

