Driver arrested after car hits barriers outside French mosque

Source:Associated Press
Paris police say a driver has been arrested after unsuccessfully trying to drive a car into barriers around a suburban mosque.
The police department said in a statement that no one was hurt in today's incident in Creteil south of Paris.
The reason for the driver's actions is unclear.
The incident happened as French religious sites and other public places remain under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.
One man died in London recently after a car was driven into worshipers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park.
