'Drive out the terrorists from your places of worship' - Trump set to give speech in Saudi Arabia

Even as his administration fights for its travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries, President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Trump's speech, the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, will address the leaders of 50 Muslim-majority countries to cast the challenge of extremism as a "battle between good and evil."

He will urge Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship," according to a draft of the speech.

Mr Trump, whose campaign was frequently punctuated by bouts of anti-Islamic rhetoric, is poised to soften some of his language about Islam.

Though during the campaign he repeatedly stressed the need to say the words "radical Islamic terrorism" - and criticised his opponent, Hillary Clinton, for not doing so - that phrase is not included in the draft.

A meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi today underscored the kinship, with Mr Trump saluting his counterpart on the April release of Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi, who had been detained in the country for nearly three years.

El-Sissi invited Mr Trump to visit him in Egypt, adding, "You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." As the participants laughed, Trump responded: "I agree."

In a meeting with the king of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trump said the two countries "have a wonderful relationship" but "there has been a little strain" and vowed to improve things further.

Trump did not specify what tension he needed to resolve. The two countries have had a long-term military alliance, though the US was critical of Bahrain's response to uprisings during the Arab Spring.

Trump's prepared address also notably refrains from mentioning democracy and human rights — topics Arab leaders often view as US moralising — in favour of the more limited goals of peace and stability.

"We are not here to lecture - to tell other peoples how to live, what to do or who to be. We are here instead to offer partnership in building a better future for us all," according to the copy of his speech.