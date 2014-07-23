TODAY |

Drink driving suspect in Australia arrested after police find 9 people, dog crammed in small car

Source:  AAP

Adelaide police were astounded when they found nine people, including five children, and a dog squashed into a small car at Renown Park.

Seatbelt. Source: Thinkstock

A patrol stopped the small hatchback on Cavendish Avenue about 6pm on New Year's day. The occupants were a 36-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman seated in the rear foot well, a 29-year-old woman, four children aged 15, 8, 6 and 2 years old and a 12-month old baby.

None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and another at the police station, where he was found to be nearly three times over the legal limit.

He immediately lost his licence for six months and his car was impounded. He was summonsed to appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date for drink driving, failing to wear a seat belt and failing to ensure passengers were wearing seat belts.

The 32-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were arrested for hindering police when they created a disturbance when the driver was breath-tested. The woman was bailed to appear Port Adelaide Magistrates at a later date and the teenager was issued with a youth caution and released.

All three adult passengers were each issued with an expiation notice for failing to wear a seat belt.

