Dreamworld rapids ride that killed four people had history of issues, including two malfunctions on the day of deadly incident

A Dreamworld ride that malfunctioned and caused the death of four guests had a history of malfunctions, including two breakdowns on the day of the tragedy.

Police update the media on the accident that claimed four lives. Source: Associated Press

On the opening day of an inquest into the October 25, 2016 tragedy, a packed Southport Coroners Court several earlier incidents had occurred on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Lead police investigator Detective Sergeant Nicola Brown said the water pump on the family-friendly ride at the Gold Coast theme park stopped working twice in the hours leading up to the fatal incident.



Det Sgt Brown told the inquest the pump failed at 11.50am and then again at 1.09pm before being reset by engineers.



The tragedy which took the lives of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi occurred just after 2pm.



Counsel assisting Ken Fleming QC earlier revealed one previous incident on the ride, in January 2001, had resulted in several empty rafts colliding at the unloading point of the ride.



"I shudder when I think if there had been guests on that ride," said Mr Fleming, quoting an email between Dreamworld staff after the 2001 incident.



The incident was disturbingly similar to the one that resulted in the four deaths in 2016 when the water pump stopped working, causing water levels to drop below the railing where the rafts sat.



When the raft containing the four victims as well as two children collided with another raft, it flipped over and dropped the guests into the conveyor system.



All four victims were killed instantly from compressive and crushing injuries.



Ms Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter and Ms Low's 10-year-old son survived the incident.



Mr Fleming said the tragedy had been "felt Australia-wide" and the main aim of the inquest was to prevent any similar tragedies from happening again.



The families have sought answers and relatives of Ms Low have said how they hoped the probe would prevent others from suffering "such enormous heartbreak".



Dreamworld suffered steep falls in visitor numbers following the fatal accident and the park's subsequent 45-day shutdown.

