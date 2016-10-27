TODAY |

Dreamworld to close one of its most well-known rollercoasters

AAP
Australia's biggest theme park will next month shut down one of its most popular stomach-churning rides.

Dreamworld's high-speed Tower of Terror II on the Gold Coast will cease operations after November 3, The Courier-Mail reported.

The decision comes a few years after the October 2016 deaths of four people on the park's Thunder River Rapids Ride, which permanently closed in November that year.

The closure of the roller coaster, which boasts "several seconds of stomach-churning weightlessness", is part of a plan by Dreamworld for new attractions at the site.

"Some of our old favourites have been retired to make way for these new experiences," Dreamworld chief operating officer Greg Young told the Courier- Mail.

A 31-day inquest into the Dreamworld 2016 tragedy held last year has been completed but its findings are still to be released.

The final opening day for people to ride the Tower of Terror II will be November 3.

Dreamworld is owned by Ardent Leisure.

The Tower of Terror II ride at Dreamworld on Australia's Gold Coast. Source: Dreamworld
