Dreamworld boss steps down six months after tragic park deaths

Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure is ending chief executive Deborah Thomas's two-year spell in charge of the theme park operator.

Former Nine Entertainment chief operating officer Simon Kelly will take over from Ms Thomas on July 1, when she will become the company's chief customer officer.

Ms Thomas was appointed in April 2015 and oversaw the company's expansion to the US under its Main Event brand.

She was criticised for her initial response to the deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride at the Dreamworld theme park in October.

"During Deborah's leadership our company has experienced an unprecedented level of reorientation and change and has positioned itself strongly for solid future growth," Ardent Leisure chairman George Venardos said.