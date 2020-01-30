TODAY |

Dramatic vision shows firefighters rescuing residents from burning LA skyscraper

Firefighters are responding to a blaze in a 25-storey Los Angeles residential building.

There are reports of people jumping from the 25-story building as flames and smoke billowed from the sixth floor. Source: Associated Press

Authorities say there are reports that an unspecified number of persons jumped. 

Firefighters swarmed the building on the city's west side and people could be seen on the roof as flames and smoke rise from the sixth floor. A helicopter was hoisting people off the roof. 

Fire truck ladders stretched up to the affected floors and streams of water could be seen shooting from the interior toward balconies, indicating firefighters were on those floors. 

Fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey says an undetermined number of persons were reported to have jumped from that or nearby floors. A large inflatable bag is set up on the ground on one side of the building. A fire department helicopter is hovering overhead.

"Persons [number undetermined] have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors," fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey wrote on Twitter.

The fire department said the fire was reported about 8.30am, about two hours after a wind-swept blaze damaged a 26-story office building about three blocks away.  

About 50 people were evacuated from that building, where damage was mostly confined to the first and second floors.

Humphrey said the nexus between the two fires may have been the wind.


