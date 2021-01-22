Dramatic vision shows driver of stolen Florida car hitting policeman

A woman in Florida faces multiple charges after footage captures her hitting a deputy with a stolen car.

As deputies moved in to conduct a takedown, the driver attempted to pull the vehicle forward to exit the parking lot.

The driver rapidly accelerated the stolen car forward and struck the deputy with the front of the car, propelling the deputy onto the hood and windshield.

The deputy flew off the vehicle and landed hard on the pavement.

The driver, Katarina Vanfossen, got out of the car and was quickly arrested by other deputies on the scene.

Vanfossen is charged with; Motor Vehicle Theft, Fleeing to Elude, and Second Degree Attempted Murder.