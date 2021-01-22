TODAY |

Dramatic vision shows driver of stolen Florida car hitting policeman

Source:  Associated Press

A woman in Florida faces multiple charges after footage captures her hitting a deputy with a stolen car.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Remarkably the officer in Bradenton suffered just minor injuries. Source: MANATEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

As deputies moved in to conduct a takedown, the driver attempted to pull the vehicle forward to exit the parking lot.

The driver rapidly accelerated the stolen car forward and struck the deputy with the front of the car, propelling the deputy onto the hood and windshield.

The deputy flew off the vehicle and landed hard on the pavement.

The driver, Katarina Vanfossen, got out of the car and was quickly arrested by other deputies on the scene.

Vanfossen is charged with; Motor Vehicle Theft, Fleeing to Elude, and Second Degree Attempted Murder.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Mystery surrounds birth of eagle ray pups at Kelly Tarlton's after no males in display for two years
2
Māori councillor withdraws complaint to Race Relations Commissioner over 'insulting' Grey Power newsletter
3
New rules introduced in wake of American Magic's Prada Cup capsize
4
Beleaguered Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss resigns
5
Alice Hoagland, gay-rugby godmother and 9/11 activist, dies aged 71
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Amazon won't have to restore far right-friendly Parler's web service, judge says

New Zealander 'Kiwipedo', who tried to buy child on dark web, sentenced to prison

Woman accused of stealing laptop from Nancy Pelosi's office during riot freed from jail ahead of trial

Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer