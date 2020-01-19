Dramatic video shows truck sliding off motorway narrowly missing police officer

Officials in the US state of Iowa are urging people to use caution and stay indoors if possible as blizzard conditions continued to wreak havoc in northern and central parts of the state overnight.

The danger on roads was highlighted by a dashcam video recorded yesterday from a delivery truck and made public by the Iowa State Patrol.

The video shows a state trooper and a person who had been involved in a crash along Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs in western Iowa surveying the damage when another truck loses control on the slick interstate and barrels into the crash scene, barely missing the trooper and other man.