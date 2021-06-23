Dramatic video shows Adelaide prisoner high on meth leaping from dock

Dramatic video shows a man's dramatic attempt to flee the dock after his bail application was refused by an Adelaide judge.

The video showing Daniel Nicholson's audacious leap was released this week.

It shows his September court appearance on weapons and driving charges.

After being denied bail he overpowers two officers and leaps over the dock, landing on a table.

He's eventually restrained.

His lawyer said Nicholson's "freaked out", and said he was under the influence of meth.

Nicholson had escaping custody and recklessly causing harm charges added to his list, with one of the officers suffering a broken foot.

The father-of-four has been kept on remand since, and is due for sentencing next month.