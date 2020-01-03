Dramatic video documents Kim Jong Un's horseback visit to legendary Korean volcano

North Korean TV has released video of Kim Jong Un's most recent horseback ride around Mount Paektu, a volcanic peak legendary for Koreans in both North and South.

In the North, the legend and lore of Mount Paektu is closely connected with the Kim dynasty, and every visit by a leader is significant.

Photographs of Kim on a white horse were released by North Korean state media on 4 December 2019, following a similar visit to the mountain in October 2019.

Kim was with his wife Ri Sol Ju and toured the mountain in December, which North Korea's official history says are revolutionary sites associated with the resistance of former leader Kim Il Sung to Japan's occupation of Korea.

In October, Kim was also on horseback accompanied by Kim Yo Jong, widely believed to be his younger sister. She has alternated between a low- and high-profile over the past few years, sometimes in the background and sometimes visible, as in the Singapore Summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

North Korea also says that another former leader, Kim Jong Il, was born in the foothills of Mount Paektu, though most historians outside of the country have said he was born in eastern Russia.