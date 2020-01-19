TODAY |

Dramatic video captures moment thieves smash into London jewellery store

Source:  1 NEWS

Dramatic footage has emerged of thieves smashing their way into a jewellery store in London.



Shoppers were stunned when a Range Rover ploughed through the store’s glass doors. Source: 1 NEWS

The CCTV footage was filmed during the heist on October 25, but only just released by Metropolitan Police.

In the video, a Range Rover can be seen ploughing through the glass doors, stunning shoppers.

Three robbers move swiftly to shatter the display cases and fill their backpacks.

But they didn't manage a smooth escape, with one of the thieves caught by a shopper as he fled.

The thief, named as Ben Wegener, was jailed on Friday after pleading guilty to a multitude of charges including robbery and dangerous driving.

London police released the footage of the robbery this week as they appeal for help in finding the two others involved.

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
