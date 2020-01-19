Dramatic video captures moment thieves smash into London jewellery store

Dramatic footage has emerged of thieves smashing their way into a jewellery store in London.
The CCTV footage was filmed during the heist on October 25, but only just released by Metropolitan Police.
In the video, a Range Rover can be seen ploughing through the glass doors, stunning shoppers.
Three robbers move swiftly to shatter the display cases and fill their backpacks.
But they didn't manage a smooth escape, with one of the thieves caught by a shopper as he fled.
The thief, named as Ben Wegener, was jailed on Friday after pleading guilty to a multitude of charges including robbery and dangerous driving.
London police released the footage of the robbery this week as they appeal for help in finding the two others involved.