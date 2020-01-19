Dramatic video captures moment thieves smash into London jewellery store

Dramatic footage has emerged of thieves smashing their way into a jewellery store in London.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The CCTV footage was filmed during the heist on October 25, but only just released by Metropolitan Police.

In the video, a Range Rover can be seen ploughing through the glass doors, stunning shoppers.

Three robbers move swiftly to shatter the display cases and fill their backpacks.

But they didn't manage a smooth escape, with one of the thieves caught by a shopper as he fled.

The thief, named as Ben Wegener, was jailed on Friday after pleading guilty to a multitude of charges including robbery and dangerous driving.