 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Dramatic rescue attempt unfolding at collapsed school in Mexico City

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rescuers are trying to reach a young girl, trapped, but still alive in the rubble.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

2
A strong 6.4 Magnitude earthquake struck 85km NNW of Isangel, Vanuatu.

Strong 6.4 earthquake strikes Vanuatu

00:30
3
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

00:47
4
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

01:46
5
Hughie Fury's trainer says he and Joseph Parker's promoter have made peace.

'It's all tongue in cheek stuff'- Peter Fury understands 'good mate' David Higgins after fiery press conference

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 