Dramatic moment part of newly opened shopping mall collapses in Mexico City

Associated Press

Some of it fell into lanes of a major highway, which had been closed shortly before the collapse.
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

Some of it fell into lanes of a major highway, which had been closed shortly before the collapse.

Watch: Dramatic moment part of newly opened shopping mall collapses in Mexico City

Thousands are protesting the US President’s visit.

Donald Trump delivers astonishing broadside at Theresa May in tabloid interview, as he meets UK PM in first London visit as president

Police car generic.

Fifteen-year-old boy arrested following robbery, assault at Hawke's Bay petrol station

Johnson & Johnson pay out $USD 4.7 billion to 22 women and their families, who claim the powder contains asbestos, which contributed their ovarian cancer.

Johnson & Johnson told to pay $6.9 billion over claims of cancer-causing asbestos in talcum powder

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the FIFA World Cup final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia out to make history in mouth-watering final showdown against France

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down what to expect in the FIFA World Cup final.

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.

Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

Michael Hayes was handed his sentence in the Whangārei District Court today.

Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Māngere project today.

Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."